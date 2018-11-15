Unpopular Opinions: Saban, Jim Harbaugh deserve NFL redux

Saban now has two options. He could go to a program like UNLV, Colorado State or San Jose State and make them national championship contenders to really prove there is nobody at his level. (God, I would love to see that. Or even take a defunct program like Cal State Fullerton and have it rise from the dead.) Or else he can go back to the NFL. He went 9-7 in his first season with the Dolphins, which was good. And I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt about his second year. Miami went 6-10 and lost four of its last five games, but the rumors of his departure for Alabama would have sunk any football team. Still, dude. Anytime Saban walks into the Alabama pro day or whatnot, as great as he is, every coach and general manager in the room will be thinking of his failure in the NFL. You know it has to be eating at him. Time for him to give us all what we want and make another leap into the league.