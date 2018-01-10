Unpopular Opinions: Matt Nagy's the perfect hire for the Bears

But in all seriousness, Reid did say Nagy was the best of the lot in an interview with Adam Caplan. The evidence is in what he did with the Chiefs during his first season as the team's sole offensive coordinator. Alex Smith had one of the best seasons of his career, with an NFL-best 104.7 passer rating -- and he even threw the ball downfield at times. It was amazing. But it's more than just this year. Nagy has been working with Smith as either his quarterback coach or offensive coordinator since 2013, and in that span, Smith's thrown for 102 touchdowns against 33 interceptions, with a passer rating of 94.8. That's great news for Mitchell Trubisky, who will have a consistent voice in his ear in Chicago. One of the things that really hurt the development of Jay Cutler in the early years of his Bears career was having a new offensive coordinator seemingly every season.