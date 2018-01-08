Matt Nagy named head coach of Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears found the coach to shepherd them into a new era.

The team announced Monday it hired Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as its new head coach.

Nagy interviewed with Bears GM Ryan Pace on Sunday, following the Chiefs' playoff loss on Saturday. Nagy also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their coaching vacancy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Nagy takes over a Bears team that earned six or fewer wins and finished fourth in the NFC North each of the last four seasons.

The 39-year-old spent his entire coaching career under Andy Reid, taking his first NFL job as an intern with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008. Nagy was elevated to an assistant in 2010 and quality control coach in 2011. Nagy then traveled with Reid to Kansas City in 2013 as the quarterbacks coach. He was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2016.

Nagy became a hot coaching candidate after Reid handed over play-calling duties during the Chiefs' mid-season offensive struggles. K.C.'s offense perked up with Nagy calling the shots. Alex Smith's deep passing game returned, and Nagy used a bevy of run-pass options to breathe life back into a stagnated run-game.

In November, Reid called Nagy the best head coaching prospect he's ever had -- a list that includes Doug Pederson, Ron Rivera, John Harbaugh and Sean McDermott.

Hiring Nagy is a great sign for the development Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Nagy helped coax the best season of Alex Smith's career in 2017 and aided the development of Chiefs first-round pick Patrick Mahomes.

Getting an offensive mind in the building to nurture Trubisky was the Bears' No. 1 priority this offseason. Nagy is their man. His tenure will be defined by how quickly Trubisky develops into the franchise quarterback the Bears have searched generations to find.

New #Bears coach Matt Nagy considered QB Mitchell Trubisky to be intriguing during the draft process. He definitely was a fan when Trubisky visited the #Chiefs. Now, the two will be linked forever. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2018

With Nagy locked down, the Bears' brass will turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball. Rapoport reported Chicago is attempting to retain defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose contract expires on Tuesday. Fangio could have several suitors if he decides to leave Chicago.