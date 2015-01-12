Tony Romo: 'That is going to eat at you for a while'

"Just to lose in general is disappointing," Romo said after the game, according to ESPN.com. "I have played long enough to understand that you don't have these kinds of teams on your side to play in these games consistently. When you have that opportunity, you want to take advantage. It just doesn't feel very good right now because you feel like you let one slip away and that you had an opportunity with a good ball club that had a chance to win this thing.