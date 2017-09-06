Tom Brady to Isaiah Thomas: "Keep in Touch"

"I look at a career like Tom's with the Patriots — and that's exactly the kind of career that I had hoped to be building here with the Celtics: Being this low draft pick... coming in without acclaim … and then — through hard work, and determination, and some talent that maybe people had overlooked — just starting to win, and win, and win. And then establishing a legacy of winning. And then staying in Boston, winning titles and competing like hell, for the rest of my career — until I was considered one of the all-time Boston greats. That's the career that I had started to map out for myself. In my mind, I wanted to be the Celtics version of Brady and Ortiz."