Bill Belichick Gives His Freezing Cold Take on Celtics' Trade

August is the slowest month on the sports calendar -- Major League Baseball is the only major sport in season and their postseason is still a month away. So yesterday when news of the Celtics - Cavaliers blockbuster trade broke, the sports world went wild. Most people find two rivals exchanging All-Star point guards pretty compelling -- especially if one of those teams plays in the same region you live in.
Bill Belichick isn't most people.Reporter: What is your reaction to the big trade last night between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Belichick: Yeah, I'm really focused on our team. I've got my plate full with that.
The five-time Super Bowl champion, who's about to enter his 43rd season as a coach in the NFL, is focused on one thing -- the "Blitz For Six."