Bill Belichick Gives His Freezing Cold Take on Celtics' Trade

August is the slowest month on the sports calendar -- Major League Baseball is the only major sport in season and their postseason is still a month away. So yesterday when news of the Celtics - Cavaliers blockbuster trade broke, the sports world went wild. Most people find two rivals exchanging All-Star point guards pretty compelling -- especially if one of those teams plays in the same region you live in.

Bill Belichick isn't most people.

What is your reaction to the big trade last night between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers?Yeah, I'm really focused on our team. I've got my plate full with that.

The five-time Super Bowl champion, who's about to enter his 43rd season as a coach in the NFL, is focused on one thing -- the "Blitz For Six."