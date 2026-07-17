Titans to induct Chris Johnson into Ring of Honor during Week 1 game vs. Jets

Chris Johnson's historic career will be immortalized in Tennessee this season.

The Titans announced Friday that the All-Pro running back will be inducted into their Ring of Honor during halftime of Tennessee's Week 1 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Tennessee's announcement comes just weeks after Johnson, 40, revealed his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

"Chris Johnson holds a special place in the hearts of our organization and our fans," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in statement. "His stats speak for themselves, and he will forever remain a leader in our record books, but the man behind the yardage deserves just as much celebration. We look forward to welcoming him home on Sept. 13 and officially inducting him into the Titans Ring of Honor."

Johnson was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2008 draft and enjoyed a historic start to his career. A Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2008, Johnson led the league with 2,006 rushing yards and 2,509 yards from scrimmage the following season. His statistical output earned Johnson the iconic nickname "CJ2K," and the RB was voted the Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Pro honors.