Titans to induct Chris Johnson into Ring of Honor during Week 1 game vs. Jets

Chris Johnson's historic career will be immortalized in Tennessee this season.
The Titans announced Friday that the All-Pro running back will be inducted into their Ring of Honor during halftime of Tennessee's Week 1 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Tennessee's announcement comes just weeks after Johnson, 40, revealed his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.
"Chris Johnson holds a special place in the hearts of our organization and our fans," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in statement. "His stats speak for themselves, and he will forever remain a leader in our record books, but the man behind the yardage deserves just as much celebration. We look forward to welcoming him home on Sept. 13 and officially inducting him into the Titans Ring of Honor."
Johnson was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2008 draft and enjoyed a historic start to his career. A Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2008, Johnson led the league with 2,006 rushing yards and 2,509 yards from scrimmage the following season. His statistical output earned Johnson the iconic nickname "CJ2K," and the RB was voted the Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Pro honors.
The three-time Pro Bowler left the organization after the 2013 season having compiled 7,965 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns in 95 games played. Johnson retired with 9,651 rushing yards, 11,906 yards from scrimmage and 64 total touchdowns in 130 career games played with the Titans, Jets and Cardinals.
Johnson disclosed his ALS diagnosis last month in an interview with Good Morning America. He told former NFL player Michael Strahan that he received the diagnosis in 2025 and now uses a a speech-generating machine triggered by his eyes to speak.
ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS eventually leads to death.
"It's continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body," Johnson said last month. "Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she'd make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn't do that."
Since news of Johnson's diagnosis came to light, current and former NFL players and others around the sports world have taken up the previously dormant "ALS Ice Bucket Challenge" in support of their colleague.
Johnson will join 19 other Oilers and Titans greats in the franchise's Ring of Honor, including former owner Bud Adams, fellows RBs Earl Campbell and Eddie George, and Johnson's former coach, Jeff Fisher.