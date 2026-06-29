Former NFL RB Chris Johnson reveals ALS diagnosis

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with ALS.

Johnson said in an interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2025. The disease has spread so rapidly that he now uses a speech-generating machine triggered by his eyes to speak.

"First, I want people to know I'm still me," Johnson said. "ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn't changed who I am."

The rapid deterioration, all happening within a year, physically sapped the former star running back, but it hasn't weakened his determination to continue battling.

"Honestly, I don't know if you ever fully process it," he said of the diagnosis. "At first, you're in shock. Then you realize you have two choices. You can give up, or you can fight. I chose to fight."

The 40-year-old said the symptoms first started with a weak grip. Soon after receiving the diagnosis, his voice was recorded, so the speech-generating device mirrors his.

"It's continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body," he said. "Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she'd make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn't do that."

ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS eventually leads to death.

"There's no history of ALS in my family," Johnson told Strahan. "My doctors believe my case is what's called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen ... That's one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it."

A first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans back in 2008, the East Carolina product boasted rare speed, routinely running away from defenders. His blazing prowess led him to a 2,006-yard season in just his second campaign, earning him the nickname CJ2K. He spent six seasons with the Titans, one with the New York Jets and three with the Arizona Cardinals, ending his career after the 2017 campaign. He rushed for 9,651 yards and 55 touchdowns over 10 seasons, logging six consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns to open his career.

"Some people leave a mark on an organization that you just can't put into words," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released on Monday. "Chris Johnson is one of those people for us. His leadership on the field, in addition to his impact in the locker room and Nashville community, have written him permanently into the story of this franchise. Learning this news is extremely difficult, and we will support Chris every step of the way throughout his journey. We are holding him and his family close, and join our fans around the world in expressing our love for Chris."

Johnson's former teammate with the Titans, Tim Shaw, who played in Tennessee in 2010-2012, was diagnosed with ALS in 2014. Shaw has been battling the disease for years, with his mobility deteriorating.

Johnson said his wife and their four children are a mobilizing force in his desire to continue fighting the disease.