Three strong potential trade fits; plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 8

WINS ADDED: 0.47





I know the Chiefs already used a ton of resources to try to get better up front this offseason, trading for Orlando Brown, signing Joe Thuney and drafting Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. Conventional wisdom might hold that K.C. should sit tight at this position. But the fact is, the offensive line is contributing to the Chiefs' problems in 2021, and rather than falling prey to the sunk-cost fallacy, they should try to fix it. Per NGS, when Patrick Mahomes is under pressure but not blitzed, he has a 34 percent completion rate -- the lowest rate in the NFL -- along with a TD-to-INT ratio of 3:3 and a passer rating of 46.7. Opponents are having success on such plays in part because defenders who would be blitzing are being used to bracket Travis Kelce instead. But the strategy only really works for opponents if the offensive line fails to do its job. This season, defenders are getting to Mahomes 0.58 seconds faster, on average, than they did in 2020. This contextualizes Mahomes' turnovers -- and it also means adding even more help to the O-line could drive big gains, quickly. Dillard has been a better pass-blocker than run-blocker in his career, which would help drive the fit. Whether Dillard is slotted into a starting role (perhaps moving to the right side) or used as a rotational piece, the former first-rounder could help improve that time-to-pressure figure. Forcing opponents to rethink their pressure strategy would open up more space for skill players -- giving Mahomes 0.15 seconds more, on average, would translate to a 30 percent increase in plays where receivers like Kelce or Tyreek Hill have at least 3 feet of separation. This would decrease turnover odds and significantly increase first-down and touchdown odds.