Three offensive strategies paying off early in 2021 NFL season; plus, my favorite Week 4 projections

With offenses passing more than ever, defensive backs are shaping game outcomes more than ever. This week alone, the Bucs signed Richard Sherman and the Panthers traded for CJ Henderson to help combat cornerback injuries. With that in mind, I thought it was worth looking a bit deeper at an example of how the back end and front end of defenses are working together this season (aka my homage to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs , who's tied for the league lead in interceptions with three entering Week 4).

Thus far, Dallas is generating its lowest pressure rate (25.4%) since the start of the 2017 season, but the team is producing its lowest passer rating allowed (59.2) over that span when it does create pressure. Diggs has increased his individual win share by 31 percent in 2021 and part of what has helped drive that is the quality of the pressure up front. Faster and more effective pressure (leading to more scrambles, pocket breakdowns and checkdowns) creates more opportunities for Diggs to exploit. The other factor driving his win-share jump is that Diggs is closer to passing targets when the ball arrives (tracking at about 1.3 yards closer on average) and his hips are facing targets more often in coverage. Typically, hip direction is correlated with reaching a target faster and an increase in the rate of stopping the pass. My research suggests he's improved his game this season. Coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme and the opportunities being afforded Diggs have given him the space (literally) to realize those gains.