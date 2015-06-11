Thomas not expected at Broncos camp if no new deal

With just five weeks before the July 15 deadline to sign franchise players to long-term extensions, the pressure is on the Denver Broncos to find common ground with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.
Peyton Manning is already upset that Thomas doesn't have a new deal and isn't in Denver, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access.
If there is no deal in place by the deadline, Rapoport adds, don't expect Thomas to report to training camp.
That chain of events would only serve to further aggravate Manning, who relies on offseason and summer repetitions to build impeccable timing with his receivers. Considering the challenges of adjusting to Gary Kubiak's new offense, it's even more imperative that Manning hones his connection with his No. 1 receiver.
League executives have suggested to Rapoport that Thomas deserves to be paid on par with Calvin Johnson, who signed an eight-year, $130 million contract in 2012.
We believe Johnson is in a class of his own, but Thomas' stats aren't far off over the past three years. It's understandable that Thomas would expect the salary structure to rise after the recent cap increases.
Thomas' situation takes on even more importance because he will set a new wide-receiver market for Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Dez Bryant if he signs by mid-July.
Deadlines spur actions in the NFL.
Hinging as it is on Manning's fragile health, the Broncos' Super Bowl window is closing quickly. The team's front office has to understand how crucial Thomas' presence is in a go-for-broke 2015 season.
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