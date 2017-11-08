The Middies: Best Celebrations of 2017 (So Far), Part IV

Vidauntae "Taco" Charlton has been hearing jokes (and questions) about his nickname for as long as he could remember. I'm sure everyone from kindergarten classmates to professional coaches have made some form of a "hilarious" taco joke that he's heard a dozen times before. However, the Cowboys' rookie takes it in stride and even incorporated his nickname into his first NFL celebration by making tacos for his teammates. What makes his sack celebration even more great is the story on how he got his nickname.