Nominees for Best TD Celebration (So Far), Part III

The Middies are The Checkdown's midseason awards for the best pop culture x football moments of Week 1 thru 9. Each day this week, we'll present nominees for the best celebrations and reveal the winner on Friday.

Yesterday, you got to see Travis Kelce break it down and JuJu's Kamehameha. Today, we're focusing on the group celebrations with the Eagles playing hardball and the Packers' tribute to a cinematic masterpiece.

The Eagles' Fall Classic Vibes

Game: Cardinals vs. Eagles

Date: 10/8/2017

Celebration by: Torrey Smith and the Eagles' offense

TORREY SMITH TO THE HOUSE!



He knocks this celebration out of the park. ï¿½ï¿½ #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/s3fhjap6K5 â NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2017

The 2017 MLB postseason was one of the most memorable in recent history. Four of the seven series were pushed to a winner-take-all game and it all ended with a record-breaking World Series.

Two-time AL MVP Mike Trout was not a part of the 2017 playoffs, so the New Jersey native spent downtime watching his favorite NFL team -- the Eagles.

.@MikeTrout is usually the one putting the ball in the stands, but today he got his 2nd @Eagles TD ball ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/uADEFUPWQQ â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 29, 2017

Torrey Smith and the Eagles put on a show in their 34-7 rout of the Cardinals. Smith hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter then channeled his inner-Mike Trout -- the six-time MLB All-Star has hit 201 homers in his seven-year career.

A few weeks later, in the midst of a thrilling World Series, Eagles' WR Alshon Jeffery and TE Zach Ertz had an encore baseball celebration.

Packers' Bobsled Team

Game: Packers vs. Cowboys

Date: 10/9/2017

Celebration by: Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson

The best trend to come out of the NFL easing up on celebration rules has been the group participation. After Davante Adams' 10-yard touchdown, the Packers paid homage to the 1993 cult classic Cool Runnings.

Fun fact: Average temperatures in Green Bay range from 9 to 24 degrees Fahrenheit in January. In Jamaica, January temperatures typically hover between 70 and 82 degrees. The frozen tundra of Lambeau is obviously a bit more equipt for bobsledding than the sand in Negril.

Keep your eyes on The Checkdown all week as we continue to review the best TD celebrations of the year (so far), as well as our Middies Awards for achievements like Best Dance Instructor.