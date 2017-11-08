The Middies Awards for Memorable Midseason Moments

You may expect to see nothing but Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Rolls-Royces in NFL team parking lots. That's partially true, you will see exotic and luxury rides, but you'll also see some cars that will surprise you. In the Dallas Cowboys' lot there is a one-of-a-kind Bentley that isn't worth six figures, but it passed the 100,000-mile mark a long time ago. The 1991 Mazda 626 sedan a.k.a. "Bentley" belongs to Pro Bowl running back Alfred Morris. The NFL veteran signed a $5.5 million contract last year, but still drives the car he bought from his pastor for $2 while attending Florida Atlantic.