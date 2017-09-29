JJ Watt Celebrates Grandma's Centennial

Bad news for QBs: apparently JJ Watt has longevity in his genes.

The superstar Houston Texans defensive end shared video of his Great Grandma blowing out candles for her 100th birthday, surrounded by singing family members.

Watt captioned the post on Instagram:

"100 years and going strong as ever! Incredible! '101, that's my limit' still making everyone laugh and lighting up the room. Happy birthday Great Grandma! We are incredibly fortunate to have you in our lives. (yes, she does check social media!)"

JJ clearly has a close relationship with his meemaw. Before his first game this season, she wore a custom #99 jersey to church.

.@JJWatt's 99 year old great-grandmother Sophie Musial is so proud she even wore her 99 jersey to church this morning. $31 million raised! pic.twitter.com/qxS2ewiGrE â Amy Palcic (@amypalcic) September 10, 2017

D'awww. For a dude who makes his living pounding QBs into the dirt, Justin James definitely has a sweet side.

