The Debrief: Winners and losers from Week 1 of NFL preseason

Christian Hackenberg Hot Take Artists: Anyone drawing major conclusions, good or bad, from Hackenberg's 43 snaps on Saturday is telling on themselves. The Jets cautiously pushed him into the pool with floaties on, hoping to build some comfort before testing him later this month. Hackenberg has undeniably progressed since a season ago, but that doesn't say much. He struggled when he was asked to display some advanced quarterback skills, like going through his reads or keeping his eyes downfield. He was 0 for 3 on throws of more than 10 yards, and the Jets didn't score in eight possessions with him at the helm. Let's hold off on the Hackenberg redemption stories for another week, but there's no need to bury him for this outing, either.