The Debrief, Week 9: NFC remains wide open; AFC West loaded

The Chiefs are a well-coached team that looks better on both sides of the ball every week, even when Nick Foles is at quarterback. On paper, the Raiders are in the most precarious position of anyone in the group due to their reliance on last-minute comeback heroics. They have only outscored opponents by 12 points this season, and setting the NFL single-game record for penalties is not a habit to get into, even if it's the coolest Al Davis tribute in a while. Yet, Raiders fans will be too happy to over-aggressively point out that the defense has improved throughout the season, and their road-heavy, first-half schedule leaves them with five games in the Black Hole down the stretch.