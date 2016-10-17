The Debrief, Week 7: Steelers' swoon arrives, Cowboys surge

Instead, the Green Bay offense failed to score a touchdown until the Packers were down three scores midway through the fourth quarter. It's almost as if the offensive line is too good for Rodgers; he looks less comfortable with no pressure, a trend that has played out for more than a year. Green Bay is tied at No. 27 in yards per pass attempt, and the stale offensive approach makes us wonder if Mike McCarthy will need improvement this season if he wants to keep coaching Rodgers.