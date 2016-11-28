The Debrief, Week 13: Don't count out Packers over final stretch

The always excellent Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com called Sunday's win the Patriots' best win of the year because of the team's ability to withstand adversity. Pulling out a close game in MetLife Stadium is the type of win that every season needs. It's also fair to point out the Patriots had one QB hit in the game, a problem that is not going away. Tom Brady played his least accurate game of the season at less than 100 percent and Rob Gronkowski hurt his back again. There is time left to turn things around, but this looks more like a team that has cut too much off its collective hoodie rather than a team peaking at the right time.