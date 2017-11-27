The Debrief, Week 12: Rams among biggest bouncebacks

Reynolds, taken in the fourth round in April's draft, spoke about the trust that McVay instills in his team. It was apparent in the big role in the game plan given to Reynolds, who replaced Robert Woods (out with a shoulder injury) in the starting lineup despite having only one career catch entering Sunday. McVay believed the best way to beat the Saints was to throw early and often, staying aggressive with that plan until the end, avoiding a Saints defense clearly geared up to stop running back Todd Gurley. Reynolds wound up with four grabs, including a touchdown and a key third-and-long conversion on the drive that all but ended the game. The Rams now have eight wins in a season for the first time since Reynolds and Goff were in middle school.