The Debrief, Week 12: Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis in trouble?

Palmer mostly played well Sunday in Minnesota, but he was hit virtually every snap, even when the Vikings only rushed four defenders. Arians has adjusted his principles, recognizing a run-first approach is in his best interest. But even David Johnson can only do so much. Given two chances to try to win the game late, the Cardinals lost 14 yards combined on their final 11 plays. And there was nothing Palmer could do about it. Their offensive line is a problem that, it appears, will have no solution until the offseason. We hope Arians can take the time off he needs to treat a far more pressing matter.