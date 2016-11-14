The Debrief, Week 11: Titans, Cowboys winning with strength

Sunday's action should have been enough to get Lions coach Jim Caldwell off the couch to celebrate. The Vikings have lost four straight, and their defense can no longer close out games (as the Lionsknow well). The Packers have lost three straight and can't compete with AFC South teams. Even the Bears, a team that looked frisky before its Week 9 bye, lost 36-10 in Tampa. We are entering Week 11 with the Lions tied for first place in the NFC North and boasting the quarterback playing the best in the division. It's morning in Detroit.