The Debrief: How Patriots, Falcons get back to Super Bowl LII

2) Get fair value for Jimmy Garoppolo: After a few separate successful fill-ins, Garoppolo has shown to be the most promising prospect the Patriots have ever had to back up Tom Brady. He's under contract next season, and the Patriots shouldn't bother to trade him and his two rings away unless they can acquire a bounty for him. They should look for a mid-to-high first-round pick and go from there. While Tom Bradywants to play another three to five years, retaining Garoppolo for another season has plenty of value, too. A lot can change in one year, especially with Brady turning 40 before the 2017 season.