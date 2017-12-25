The Debrief: AFC playoff picture offers four-team wild-card race

Saturday's closer-than-necessary win over the Colts raised further concerns about a defense that has not looked the same since cornerback Jimmy Smith was hurt in Week 13 against the Lions. Then again, Joe Flacco hasn't looked the same since then, either -- and that's a good thing. The Ravens QB has thrown seven touchdown passes against only one interception, posting a 7.0 YPA on an astounding 151 attempts over the last four weeks. The Ravens aren't explosive and running back Alex Collins' recent downturn needs to correct, but they are moving the ball far more consistently than earlier in the season. Leading the NFL in turnover margin (+17), dominating field position and relying on special teams is hardly a new formula for Baltimore. A lot of those wins during the franchise's salad days didn't look so pretty, either.