Texans, Raiders among 0-2 teams with best shot at a turnaround

Reason for hope: David Johnson can still turn things around. I was optimistic about the Cardinals after seeing them in training camp, but it's tough to feel good about a team that ranks 32nd in both scoring and overall offense and has scored just six points through Week 2. (Since 2000, just three other teams have scored six points or fewer in their first two games of the season: the '06 Bucs and '01 Redskins had three points and the '06 Raiders had six.) With center A.Q. Shipleyout for the year, the offensive line has fallen woefully short of my expectations; Sam Bradford -- who I think is still good, when provided with the proper level of protection -- has been exposed to the point that it's suffocating his productivity. Starting a rookie at center (in the Cardinals' case, third-round pick Mason Cole) can make it tough to successfully execute a blocking scheme, and I think that has really hampered dynamic dual-threat running back David Johnson. If Arizona is to have any hope of salvaging this season, Johnson must return to his 2016 self: think something closer to 130 scrimmage yards per game, rather than the 60 he's been posting. Otherwise, the main point of interest in the desert will be waiting for rookie QB Josh Rosen to take the field.