Bills CB Vontae Davis retires at halftime vs. Chargers

It appears it took veteran cornerback Vontae Davis six quarters to figure out he's not onboard with helping the Buffalo Bills turn things around this season.

In a highly unusual move, Davis retired during halftime of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. As in effectively immediately. As in he didn't joing the team on the field for the second half.

Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the development during his postgame news conference.

"He pulled himself out of the game," McDermott said. "He told us he was done."

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander also told reporters that Davis abruptly retired at halftime. Alexander called the move "completely disrespectful."

"Never had seen it ever," Alexander told reporters, per ESPN's Mike Rodak. "Pop Warner, high school, college, pros. Never heard of it. Never seen it. And it's just completely disrespectful to his teammates."

"He didn't say nothing to nobody. You know as much as I know. I found out going into the second half of the game. Coming out [they] said he's not coming out, he's retired."

It's no secret Buffalo has had its share of struggles this season, but a player quitting at halftime might be unprecedented. Davis joined the team on a one-year deal in February after playing six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

If Davis' retirement sticks, it would be a blow to a Buffalo defense that has struggled to contain passing games this season. Still, it's hard to imagine any scenario in which McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills players would welcome back a player who walked out at halftime.