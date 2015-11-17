Texans' Brian Hoyer day to day in concussion protocol

Amid an endless cycle of quarterback storylines under Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, T. J. Yates emerged the most recent hero, hurling a game-winning touchdown on Monday night against the Bengals.
But the hope is that Brian Hoyer can still play and continue Houston's winning streak. Per O'Brien, the quarterback has not been ruled out of this weekend's game against the Jets in Houston. He is day-to-day in the concussion protocol, but O'Brien is hopeful.
A player's time in concussion protocol varies tremendously. As we saw on Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater was able to make his way back on the field after a week of being monitored. Will that be enough for Hoyer?
If not, Yates provides an interesting option at backup. In a role that should have been perfectly carved out for Ryan Mallett's comeback attempt, in comes Yates, who was the quarterback in one of the Texans' two franchise playoff wins as an emergency starter.
Should Hoyer remain sidelined, at least Houston fans will have those fond memories to lean back on.
UPDATE: Hoyer is likely out against the Jets, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Yates will likely start, with newly-signed quarterback Brandon Weeden as the third-string option.