Ten quarterbacks worth pursuing via free agency/2021 NFL Draft/trade

The veteran passer vocalized his frustrations with "getting hit too much" and his desires to be part of personnel decisions after the 2020 season, prompting his camp to reportedly discuss trade destinations with the organization. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that 10-plus teams have reached out to the Seahawks to inquire about Wilson. All this said, no one within the organization has suggested they would trade him, and Wilson hasn't officially demanded a trade. Wilson wants to stay in Seattle, per his agent, though his agent also said if a trade were considered, Wilson would only consider going to Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas or New Orleans. Thanks to the no-trade clause in his contract, Wilson, like Watson, would have to approve of the suitor.





If I'm a QB-needy team, I'm picking up the phone yesterday. He is everything you want in a quarterback, with endless talent, arm strength, poise and intelligence. Plus, he has the kind of ice in his veins that gives his team a chance to win late in games, no matter how great the deficit. He'll cost a GREAT deal, but the on-field production and leadership you'd get in return would be worth it.