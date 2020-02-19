Ten quarterbacks worth pursuing in free agency/2020 NFL Draft

It certainly wasn't an ideal year for Mariota, as he was benched for Ryan Tannehill after a 2-4 start. Consequently, I know you're wondering why Tannehill is below Mariota on this list. I've touched on this several times this year, and it's because I don't believe Mariota has been utilized in the correct way during his time in Nashville. Mariota was often used in the West Coast offense or a variation of it, but he's a spread quarterback who thrives when he's able to use his legs. Instead of setting him loose as a runner, the Titans made a concerted effort to prevent the injury-prone Mariota from taking big hits. If the former Heisman winner signs with a team that is dedicated to maximizing his skill set, Mariota has a real chance to turn things around.