Tua Tagovailoa's scan shows fractured hip has healed

Tua Tagovailoa is maintaining speed on the track toward the NFL.

The Alabama quarterback's three-month CT scan on his fractured hip was as positive as possible, revealing a healed hip, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. The hip and its range of motion is good, but it'll likely be another month before Tagovailoa is cleared for football activities, Rapoport added.

Tagovailoa's gruesome injury ended his junior season early and cast his NFL future in doubt. The football world's confidence in his potential was shaken by the nature of the injury, but according to the latest developments, it sounds as if such doubt will only be temporary.

During media appearances made in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV, Tagovailoa sounded confident in his future, emphasizing he's more focused on getting fully healthy than rushing anything to fit in time for the NFL Scouting Combine. Talent evaluators seem to be bullish on Tagovailoa, with him still being highly regarded as a potential franchise-changing player.

With Joe Burrow considered as the top player in the upcoming draft, Tagovailoa occupies a majority of quarterback rankings as the second-best signal-caller in the draft. His condition and continued journey back to full health should be monitored in the weeks and months ahead, of course, as he nears a draft in which it remains likely he'll be selected with a first-round pick.