Ten wide receivers worth pursuing via free agency or 2021 NFL Draft

This might surprise some people, but it shouldn't. Not when you look a little closer. Golladay is one of the very best deep threats when healthy -- which he wasn't in 2020, playing only five games due to a hip injury. But back in 2019, Babytron ranked among the top two in the league in all major deep passing categories (passes of 20-plus air yards), including targets (32, first), receptions (13, tied for second), yards (546, second) and touchdowns (five, tied for first), according to Next Gen Stats. The 6-foot-4, 214-pounder is physical, wins the contested catches and should be fresh heading into the 2021 season. It doesn't matter the coverage -- Golladay finds a way to get open and make plays, and we saw it weekly during the 2018 and '19 seasons in Detroit.