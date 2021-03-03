Ten running backs worth pursuing via free agency/2021 NFL Draft/trade

The Carolina Panthers have been very vocal about their goals for the offseason, with a top priority being improving the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson would don Panther blue in 2021 in David Tepper's purr-fect world, but for Houston to even entertain that idea, the Panthers will have to give up the farm ... and then some. That's why Christian McCaffrey could be on the trade block this offseason. But, like my buddy Adam Rank pointed out last week, CMC would likely have to be dealt after June 1 to alleviate the dead-money hit. McCaffrey is one of the league's premier running backs despite missing a majority of last season with a number of injuries. His play-making ability as both a running and receiving threat is second to none when it comes to the position, making him an enticing add (although at a steep price) for any RB-needy team.