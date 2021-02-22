Five NFL stars who SHOULD be traded this offseason

McCaffrey was one of my "untradeable" players from just a year ago, but it's not crazy to think the Panthers could move on from him this offseason. Now, it should be noted the injuries from 2020 would likely make his trade value the lowest of his NFL career. However, he's only going to turn 25 in June, so he's still in the prime of his career and would be a valuable commodity. Which makes you think Carolina should hold on to him. But the Panthers aren't close to the Super Bowl. And if they draft a quarterback to essentially turn the page on Teddy Bridgewater (seems quite feasible), the Panthers take a further step back from the Super Bowl. Especially in the short-term.





Why not restock the roster (and they did a great job of this last year) by sending McCaffrey to Seattle? At first blush, this seems like a fun option. It'd make Russell Wilson a whole lot happier, while keeping the Seahawks competitive with the Buccaneers and Packers, the two top teams in the conference. But the 'Hawks already dealt their next two first-round picks to the Jets for Jamal Adams. What about CMC to Buffalo? That'd not only give the Bills a much-needed rushing attack, but another stellar pass catcher for Josh Allen. In fact, let's do that instead. Probably gonna need to happen after June 1, to alleviate some dead-cap pain.