Around the NFL

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette 'thankful for my journey' from waiver wire to Super Bowl

Published: Jan 25, 2021 at 09:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿'s NFL roller-coaster career has reached the Super Bowl.

The former No. 4 overall pick has experienced the highs and low lows that come alongside being a high-profile figure.

In his rookie season, Fournette helped the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars to the AFC Championship game. A collapse against ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s Patriots was the start of a downward spiral for the running back.

Ultimately, he was cut before the 2020 season and joined Brady's Bucs. Now, he'll play in the Super Bowl.

"It feels good just to be a Buc," Fournette said, via the team's official transcript. "(Brady) is a great one. I just thank God every day. I was crying for like 30 minutes -- I was on the phone with my mom and my dad just [talking] about my journey. First, in Jacksonville, from me going to jail, from me getting cut -- I think it's a wonderful story how it's playing out."

Fournette was arrested during the 2019 offseason for driving with a suspended license and speeding; ultimately, he was fined for the incident that garnered national headlines. The running back struggled both on the field and off it, getting reprimanded by former Jags front-office chief Tom Coughlin, and was suspended for fighting during a game during a forgettable two-year stint. 

Ahead of this season, the Jags were finally done with Fournette, releasing the running back in late August.

The 26-year-old latched on to Tampa, hoping to earn a significant role alongside Brady. He ended up supporting ﻿Ronald Jones﻿ much of the year but played a more prominent role in the playoffs with RoJo nursing injury.

"I come here and had hopes of being a starter [but] it didn't work out," he said. "I had ups and downs this whole season, but with guys like [Tom] Brady, 'Shady' (﻿LeSean McCoy﻿), Coach T-Mac (Todd McNair) and even coach B.A. (Bruce Arians) -- we had our personal talks. He asked me during the duration of the season, 'What do I want to be?' Don't get me wrong, I was upset plenty of times after the game when I wasn't getting the ball or anything. He just sat down and had a real talk with me, and I just had to get my mind right."

Fournette's 20-yard second-quarter TD run gave the Bucs a lead they'd never relinquish in Sunday's NFC Championship victory over the Green Bay Packers. The RB finished the game with 12 carries for 55 yards and the score.

"I'm just thankful for my journey," Fournette said. "Hopefully, whatever was out there on my name, hopefully, has changed, you know what I mean? Because I'm not the a------ that they say I was or things like that. I just love football, and I love winning."

Now, Fournette will have a chance to play for the biggest win of his career.

Related Content

news

Eagles hiring Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator

The pieces of the Eagles' new coaching staff are coming together. Philadelphia has agreed to terms with former Chargers OC Shane Steichen to be their new offensive coordinator.
news

Frank Clark, Chiefs D ready for Tom Brady: 'I'll see his (expletive) on Sunday in the Super Bowl'

Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the high-flying Chiefs offense garner most of the attention. Rightfully so, as Andy Reid's crew sets records as a unstoppable force. It's time to start viewing the K.C. defense in a similar light.
news

Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss Super Bowl after suffering torn Achilles

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss the Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles tendon in Sunday's victory over Buffalo, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers hiring Renaldo Hill to be defensive coordinator

Renaldo Hill is expected to be named the new defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hill was previously the Denver Broncos defensive backs coach.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Championship Weekend recap

The Around The NFL crew -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap Championship Sunday.
news

Championship Sunday: What we learned from conference title games

Tom Brady is back in the Super Bowl -- this time with the Buccaneers after they defeated the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are also back in the big game after downing the Bills. 
news

Josh Allen on Bills settling for FGs: 'We had three downs to get in there prior, and we didn't do our job'

The formula to defeating the Chiefs starts with winning a shootout. Settling for field goals won't get it done. After the Bills' loss in Sunday's AFC title game, QB Josh Allen said settling for field goals wasn't his choice but placed the blame on his shoulders for not punching the ball in before kicking came into play.
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs training staff 'had a good plan' for toe injury in win over Bills

Much of the week leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills was filled with coverage related to ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' uncertain health status. By halftime, those concerns had evaporated into the Kansas City air.
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs defeat Bills for return trip to Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied past Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a win in Sunday's AFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl LV in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Aaron Rodgers on game-clinching DPI against Packers: 'That was a bad call'

Matt LaFleur's decision to kick a late field goal Sunday with the Packers trailing by eight points was one he immediately came to regret. But it didn't punch the Buccaneers' ticket to the Super Bowl. A pass interference call on Green Bay cornerback Kevin King did moments later. 
news

Aaron Rodgers calls future with Packers 'uncertain' after NFC Championship loss

Following Sunday's NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said his future is "uncertain."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW