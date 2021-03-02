Ten defensive backs worth pursuing via free agency/2021 NFL Draft/trade

Surtain is a long, rangy, ball-hawking corner whose play is reminiscent of his father's, who made three Pro Bowls during his 11-year career as a cornerback with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. The Alabama product is a polished, consistent cornerback and he's not scared of the moment -- a trait most of Nick Saban's players boast. My one concern is Surtain's speed, which could be an issue at the next level. I wouldn't be shocked to see him move to safety sooner rather than later because of his limitations in that area. However, I do think he has the physicality and knowledge to play the safety position like All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, if a team decides to move him. One thing's certain: All eyes will be on Surtain's 40-yard-dash time at Alabama's pro day.