Ten defensive backs worth pursuing via free agency/2021 NFL Draft/trade

Published: Mar 02, 2021 at 12:19 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
DeAngelo Hall

NFL.com Analyst

In this series, NFL.com analysts look at the best players available via free agency, the NFL draft or trade at the following positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver and defensive back. Today, DeAngelo Hall looks at the top 10 defensive backs worth pursuing.

Rank
1
Stephon Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore
New England Patriots · CB | Trade

With the emergence of J.C. Jackson, there's a chance the Patriots could deal the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year to help fill other voids on the roster. Bill Belichick has been known to trade away big names before they reach free agency, and with Gilmore slated to count $16.2 million against the cap in the final year of his current deal, now would be the time to ship him elsewhere and clear $7.3 million in cap space. Gilmore is one of the few elite cornerbacks in the league right now and would be worth trading for if a team is one or two players away from being a contender. 

Rank
2
Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons
FS | Free agent

Fresh off his first Pro Bowl nod, Simmons is a franchise tag candidate for the second straight year. He's thrived in Broncos head coach Vic Fangio's defense as a do-it-all safety with excellent cover skills and tackling ability. The sixth-year pro would be a welcome addition to any team in need of a leader and great player on the back end of the defense.

Rank
3
Patrick Peterson
Patrick Peterson
CB | Free agent

Peterson isn't the shutdown cornerback he was in his prime. His play dropped off in 2020, as he allowed 50 receptions on 75 targets in coverage and registered his lowest Pro Football Focus grade (55.2) since his rookie season. That said, I do think Peterson still boasts the ability to cover No. 1 receivers on most downs. The three-time first-team All-Pro steps up in pressure situations and is still the best cornerback due to reach the market this offseason. Entering his age-31 season, Peterson possesses the skills and knowledge to play man coverage (though not on every down) but I think he'd be well-suited to play in a zone defense, where he could use his instincts to create turnovers.

Rank
4
John Johnson
John Johnson
FS | Free agent

We talked a lot about Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey when it came to the Los Angeles Rams' top-ranked defense in 2020. Johnson also deserves a lot of credit as the unit's leading tackler (105). He's a physical presence who is quick to the ball. He consistently disrupts the timing between the QB and his receiver. The 25-year-old is a very cerebral safety who can do a little bit of everything from dropping in coverage to stepping up in the box to blitzing the passer. The fact that Johnson was named a captain while playing on his rookie deal speaks volumes to the type of leadership he provides. I hold him in such high regard because Johnson leaves it all out on the field and takes advantage of his opportunities.

Rank
5
Anthony Harris
Anthony Harris
FS | Free agent

Harris, who played under the franchise tag last season, was asked to do a lot as one of the few stalwarts in Mike Zimmer's injury-plagued defense. And while the ball-hawking safety didn't have a single interception after leading the league with six picks in 2019, he (along with fellow veteran Harrison Smith) covered up a lot of the unit's shortcomings and amassed a career-high 104 tackles. Harris has elite ability and the goods to play in any scheme.

Rank
6
Troy Hill
Troy Hill
CB | Free agent

Hill has emerged as one of the NFL's premier nickel cornerbacks. When aligned in the slot last season, Hill gave up 55 catches and one touchdown on 83 targets but had three picks and 10 passes defensed, allowing a 74.9 passer rating when targeted, according to Next Gen Stats. With offensive coordinators finding ways to create mismatches by putting No. 1 receivers in the slot, Hill could be a highly sought-after player in free agency given his ability to match up inside.

Rank
7
Jason Verrett
Jason Verrett
CB | Free agent

One of the league's most naturally talented cornerbacks since he entered the NFL in 2014, Verrett was finally able to play the bulk of the season in 2020 after battling injuries for most of his career. Replacing an injured Richard Sherman for the 49ers, Verrett proved to be a key player for Robert Saleh's unit by excelling in coverage and logging 60 tackles (including 50 solo) and two picks in 13 games. The 29-year-old has earned another opportunity to be a starter after proving he can go head-to-head with guys like DeAndre Hopkins and DK Metcalf, but his injury history could deter some from signing him.

Rank
8
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB | Prospect

Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season, is my top-rated cornerback in this year's draft class and it's not just because he's a fellow Hokie (though it certainly doesn't hurt). He has great size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds), good awareness, instincts and the potential to grow into a No. 1 cornerback at the next level, despite being fairly raw having played just two years at the cornerback position. He boasts many standout traits, but Farley's top-end speed is what will draw teams his way. There aren't many defenders who can stay with the Tyreek Hills of the league, but Farley looks to be one of the few who could challenge the Cheetah. There's a lot of potential here.

Rank
9
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB | Prospect

Surtain is a long, rangy, ball-hawking corner whose play is reminiscent of his father's, who made three Pro Bowls during his 11-year career as a cornerback with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. The Alabama product is a polished, consistent cornerback and he's not scared of the moment -- a trait most of Nick Saban's players boast. My one concern is Surtain's speed, which could be an issue at the next level. I wouldn't be shocked to see him move to safety sooner rather than later because of his limitations in that area. However, I do think he has the physicality and knowledge to play the safety position like All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, if a team decides to move him. One thing's certain: All eyes will be on Surtain's 40-yard-dash time at Alabama's pro day.

Rank
10
Richard Sherman
Richard Sherman
CB | Free agent

Sherman, who turns 33 at the end of this month, offers a team a leader in the locker room and a solid cornerback in the right scheme. If the five-time Pro Bowler plays in a Cover 3 defense -- which is what he thrived in during his Hall of Fame-caliber heyday in Seattle -- he can absolutely still be an asset at this stage of his career. As a coach on the field, Sherman would be a perfect fit in Robert Saleh's defense in New York or Dan Quinn's unit in Dallas.

Follow DeAngelo Hall on Twitter.

Related Content

news

What's next for Cam Newton, Patriots? An inside look at New England's QB conundrum

The 2020 season didn't go as planned for Cam Newton or the Patriots, but could both parties benefit from running it back in 2021? Mike Giardi provides an inside look at New England's quarterback conundrum.
news

2021 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' RB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Will Aaron Jones be back with the Packers? Is J.K. Dobbins ready to be the Ravens' RB1? Jeremy Bergman breaks down every team's running back situation.
news

Ten quarterbacks worth pursuing via free agency/2021 NFL Draft/trade

Could Russell Wilson be on the move? How impressive is prospect Zach Wilson? David Carr identifies his top 10 quarterbacks worth pursuing via free agency, the 2021 NFL Draft or trade.
news

2021 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' QB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Nick Shook assesses each NFL team's quarterback situation ahead of free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft. Who's set at the game's most important position? Who's at a crossroads? And who needs help?
news

2021 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

Can the Bears hang on to Allen Robinson? How important is Chris Godwin to the Bucs? Cynthia Frelund evaluates the WR situations of all 32 teams heading into free agency and the draft.
news

'Hard Knocks' team in 2021? Cowboys, Jaguars among compelling candidates

Which NFL team will be featured on "Hard Knocks" in 2021? Dan Hanzus ranks intriguing candidates for the 16th season of the HBO docuseries, including one team that's creating a lot of buzz this offseason.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Nine players who CANNOT hit the open market

As we enter prime roster-reconstruction season across the NFL, Adam Schein identifies nine pending free agents who simply CANNOT be allowed to walk out the door.
news

2021 NFL franchise/transition tag primer: Who are the no-brainers? Debatable candidates?

Which NFL players are in line to receive the franchise tag before the March 9 deadline? Gregg Rosenthal spotlights the no-brainers, as well as the more debatable candidates, across the league.
news

Five NFL stars who SHOULD be traded this offseason

The offseason has only just begun, but we've already seen high-profile players on the move. Who could be next? Adam Rank identifies five stars who SHOULD be traded.
news

2021 AFC cut candidates: Viable releases and potential surprises

In the wake of a season reshaped by COVID-19, the NFL salary cap is expected to drop, significantly impacting offseason roster reconstruction. Which AFC players could be released? Gregg Rosenthal identifies likely candidates and potential surprises.
news

Carson Wentz trade: Who are the winners and losers?

Who are the winners and losers of the Carson Wentz trade? Judy Battista explores what this means for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and a few outside parties.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW