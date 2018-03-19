Team-friendly free-agency deals: Drew Brees leads the way

Teddy Bridgewater, Jets quarterback: New York general manager Mike Maccagnan got all upside and no risk with this deal. Bridgewater only received $500,000 guaranteed on what amounts to a one-year, $6 million contract. It was essentially an insurance policy that already looks unnecessary after the Jets traded up to the No. 3 pick in the draft. If Bridgewater wows the Jets in practice, great. But if the Jets like what they see out of the rookie quarterback they presumably select in April, Bridgewater could wind up getting flipped for a late-round draft pick in August.