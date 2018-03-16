Ravens sign WR Michael Crabtree to three-year deal

This time around, the Ravens found a wideout they plan to keep.

Baltimore is signing free-agent pass-catcher Michael Crabtree to a three-year, $21 million deal, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The pact includes $11 million guaranteed and up to $20 million over the first two years.

Crabtree was released Thursday by the Raiders. He lands with Baltimore less than a day after free-agent wideout Ryan Grant saw his $29 million pact with the Ravens suddenly voided due to a failed physical.

"Michael has played very well against the Ravens, so we know firsthand the attributes he brings to the game," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement. "He is a smart, tough, physical receiver who battles for the ball. We like his temperament and believe he is a good fit for our football team, on and off the field."

Ultimately, the Ravens landed the better player in Crabtree, who piled up 25 touchdowns and 2,543 yards over the past three seasons in Oakland.

The Raiders reportedly tired of his attitude, but Crabtree gives Baltimore something they desperately needed: A reliable, veteran presence who offers proven red-zone skills and sure hands. He suffered through occasional drops last season, but immediately improves a Ravens receiving crew short on depth.

The 30-year-old Crabtree will team in Baltimore with another free-agent addition, John Brown, the former Cardinals target angling for a comeback campaign after two mostly lost seasons in Arizona.

Breshad Perriman, Quincy Adeboyejo, Chris Moore, Tim White and DeVier Posey round out a group that now view Crabtree as their lead man.

It wouldn't be a shock to see Newsome spend a draft pick on a wideout, too, but the group is better off than it was a week ago.