Panthers signing former Falcons DT Dontari Poe

The Panthers have found a replacement for Star Lotulelei.

Carolina is signing defensive tackle Dontari Poe to a three-year deal worth between $9 million and $10 million annually, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The 27-year-old Poe spent last season with the Falcons, playing well against the run and notching 2.5 sacks along the way after shedding weight before the campaign. He is ranked No. 17 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018 list.

The former first-round pick of the Chiefs is a solid fit for Carolina's defense, especially after Lotulelei departed in free agency for Buffalo.

Poe graded out as the 40th-ranked player at his position in 2017, per Pro Football Focus, a whopping 76 spots higher than Lotulelei. Poe is arguably the more athletic pass-rusher of the two, if a lesser run-stopper.

The Panthers will add Poe to an interior linemen group that also includes Kawann Short, Kyle Love, Vernon Butler and Drew Iddings.