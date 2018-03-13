Albert Wilson to sign three-year deal with Dolphins

Another wide receiver is headed off the free-agent market.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Miami Dolphins are planning to sign ex-Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson to a three-year deal worth $24 million when the new league year opens on Wednesday, per sources informed of the deal.

Wilson fills a need in Miami after the Dolphins traded Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns.

The ex-K.C. wideout is the third receiver to agree to a deal before the NFL's new league year opens Wednesday, joining Allen Robinson (Bears) and Sammy Watkins (Chiefs).

The 25-year-old Wilson had a sneaky-hot market for a player few fans outside of Kansas City (and certain hotbeds in the Fantasy Football community) were comprehensively aware of heading into free agency. Wilson compiled 1,544 yards in four seasons as a spot-starter in K.C. He's coming off his most productive campaign, earning 554 yards on 42 receptions with three TDs in 2017.

Wilson provides Adam Gase's offense with a slot receiver who can take Landry's spot for a fraction of the cost. Wilson is a solid route runner, with speed to press deep and good hands. He likely won't provide the value Landry did in Miami's offense but brings more field-stretching ability to South Beach.

Wilson joins heretofore disappointing first-round wideout DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills atop Miami's receiving corps.