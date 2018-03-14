Patrick Robinson re-joining Saints on four-year deal

Patrick Robinson is heading back to the Bayou.

The Super Bowl champion is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles after just one season to return to the team that drafted him, the New Orleans Saints. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source informed of the situation, that Robinson is expected to sign a four-year, $20 million deal with the Saints with $10 million guaranteed.

Rapoport added that Robinson and the Eagles "got close on a contract extension" Monday as his one-year deal in Philly was set to expire, but negotiations stalled. The Saints jumped at the opportunity to re-sign Robinson, whom they drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft.

Robinson will join a re-made secondary in New Orleans, which after years of mediocrity now boasts All-Rookie standouts Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams. Robinson will most likely be asked to play nickel back, next to starting corners Lattimore and Ken Crawley.

In one season with the Eagles, Robinson tied career highs in interceptions (4), passes defensed (18) and sacks (1).