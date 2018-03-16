Vikings sign DT Sheldon Richardson to 1-year deal

After landing Kirk Cousins to lead their offense, the Vikings have reeled in a big fish for their talent-laden defense.

Minnesota announced Friday that they signed former Seahawks and Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Richardson's deal is for one-year, according to a source informed of the situation. ESPN was first to report the news.

Richardson, 27, was ranked No. 6 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

Drafted No. 13 overall in 2013, Richardson went on to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors followed by a Pro Bowl selection in his second season. The former Mizzou star is widely viewed as one of the league's most talented and versatile defensive linemen.

Why, then, did he settle for a one-year deal?

After making more waves off the field than big plays on the field over the past two seasons, Richardson's market wasn't as vigorous as he expected. He averaged just 1.25 sacks and eight quarterback hits in 2016 and 2017, down from 6.5 sacks and 18 hits in 2014 and 2015.

Richardson is slated to replace veteran defensive tackle Tom Johnson alongside Pro Bowl run-stuffer Linval Joseph and the imposing edge-rushing duo of Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter. If venerable defensive guru Mike Zimmer can bring out Richardson's vast potential, the Vikings defensive line will rival Philadelphia's as the league's most disruptive.

Zimmer's top-ranked defense just got more intimidating.