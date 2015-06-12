 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Takeaways from 49ers' mandatory minicamp

Published: Jun 12, 2015 at 08:20 AM
Author Image
Marc Sessler

The Niners have drawn the curtains on their topsy-turvy offseason, but plenty of questions remain heading into training camp.

NFL Media's gang of scribes agrees: No team experienced more change this spring than San Francisco, an organization beleaguered by a rash of surprise retirements, departed free agents and the exodus of a uniquely gifted coach in Jim Harbaugh.

It's no surprise that this week's mandatory minicamp centered around one pressing question: What can we expect from the roster that remains?

"You guys want to say we're going to lose?" asked tight end Vernon Davis, per ESPN.com. "Then that's cool. That means we have a lot to prove, right? A lot of pressure. That's good, though. I think this team performs really well under pressure."

Fair point. The Niners shouldn't be written off before we see them on the field, but we have no road map for what has occurred in San Francisco, where a team that recently made three straight trips to the NFC title game looks completely alien in June.

They aren't better, but they will be interesting to monitor after this offseason's drastic makeover.

Some other observations from 49ers minicamp:

» After watching left guard Mike Iupati bolt in free agency and right tackle Anthony Davis retire, the Niners rolled out a new-look line this week. On Thursday, Joe Staley manned left tackle, Alex Boone played left guard and Marcus Martin toiled at center, with Joe Looney at right guard and Erik Pears on the right edge, per the team's official website. The team also used Looney at center for stretches. Few position groups are under more pressure to mesh in a hurry.

» One positive: Torrey Smith has brought much-needed speed to the passing game. Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee noted that Smith's "wheels were apparent on a couple of catch-and-run" lobs from Colin Kaepernick. The former Ravens wideout is a massive upgrade over Michael Crabtree from a speed perspective. Also faster: The pace of the offense, with receiver Anquan Boldin telling ESPN.com that new coordinator Geep Chryst is rolling out an attack that emphasizes speed and tempo, saying: "It can make a lot of difference. It allows Kaep to see exactly what the defense is trying to give us."

» Barrows also reported that Reggie Bush took the first reps in each individual running back drill. That's likely a nod to his veteran status, but new coach Jim Tomsula has gushed over Bush since the minute they signed him. We still expect the tackle-breaking Carlos Hyde to play a major role this season.

» Speaking of Tomsula, the man is not a fan of social media, saying: "I don't get it, personally. Talking purely personal here, OK? It just so happens every time I hear about it, it's not in a good way."

» After the team lost defenders Patrick Willis, Chris Borland, Justin Smith, Ray McDonald, Dan Skuta, Perrish Cox and Chris Culliver, a gang of new faces are learning under new coordinator Eric Mangini. The former Jets and Browns coach has kept the team's 3-4 scheme and seen outstanding work from the now-healthy NaVorro Bowman. The inside linebacker was "seemingly in the backfield on every play" and has "ruined a number of running plays," per the team's official website.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Jeff Darlington to discuss minicamp stories, and Conor Orr calls in for the debut of a new segment. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saquon Barkley reached out to Todd Gurley as Eagles RB seeks bounce-back season in new system

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is exploring all avenues to make the most of offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new system -- including bouncing ideas off former great, Todd Gurley.

news

NFL Network: Vikings hiring Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as new GM

The Vikings finally have their replacement for former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Minnesota is hiring Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as its new GM, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Steelers' Patrick Queen dismisses 'charade' of earlier trade rumors: My business is to go play football

Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen dismissed trade rumors from earlier this offseason and made it clear he's not worried about heading into a contract year as he gears up for Pittsburgh's 2026 season.

news

QB Geno Smith: Finding success in reunion with Jets would be like 'superhero' movie

Geno Smith reuniting with the New York Jets after eight seasons away was a full-circle moment usually saved for screenplays. More specifically, the script sets up for a turnaround attempt worthy of the Marvel or DC universes.

news

Giants' Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter address discourse regarding QB's introduction of President Trump at rally

New York quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge Abdul Carter spoke to the media Friday regarding their discourse over Dart introducing President Trump at a recent rally.

news

NFL news roundup: Patriots OL Mike Onwenu signs revised deal; Giants fear WR Gunner Olszewski tore Achilles

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Report: Steelers part ways with special teams assistant Derius Swinton II due to violation of club policy

Pittsburgh has parted ways with special teams assistant Derius Swinton II due to a violation of club policy, according to ESPN.

news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on looming contract extension entering 2026: 'I think I've held my bargain up'

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is only focused on improving in 2026 following a catastrophic end to last season, but he also maintains his belief that he's earned a contract extension in Houston.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey shrugs off workload concerns entering age-30 season

As Christian McCaffrey approaches his 30th birthday next week, the San Francisco 49ers RB isn't concerned with his durability after leading the NFL in touches last season.

news

RB Rico Dowdle looks forward to new opportunity with Steelers upon reuniting with Mike McCarthy

Upon reuniting with head coach Mike McCarthy, who was his first coach in Dallas, RB Rico Dowdle is looking forward to producing for the person who gave him his first chance in the NFL.

news

Does Nick think brother Joey will join him on 49ers? 'I don't think he's thinking too much about football'

Nick Bosa was asked Thursday if he had any notion about older brother Joey's future plans, such as signing with the Niners or retiring. Aside from seemingly shutting down ideas that the Bosas could play together for the first time since high school, Nick also seemed to suggest Joey could be hanging it up.

news

Jaguars' Travis Hunter fine with questions over two-way role: It's been talked about 'my whole career'

It might be Travis Hunter's second NFL season that he's approaching, but the questions are still much the same. Can the Heisman Trophy winner truly produce on both sides of the ball at the pro level?