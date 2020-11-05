Six players being asked to do too much in 2020

With injuries sidelining Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders over multiple games, the Saints have been heavily reliant on Alvin Kamara this season -- and he has emphatically delivered, singlehandedly driving New Orleans' offense. The dual-threat running back has played on 76 percent of the team's offensive snaps over the past three games, including 78 percent in last Sunday's overtime win over the Bears. The fact that he leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (987) and first downs (50) heading into Week 9 becomes even more impressive when you consider he's played one fewer game than a significant portion of the league, thanks to the Saints' Week 6 bye (12 teams still had not yet taken their bye through Week 8). Kamara has posted 100-plus scrimmage yards in six straight games, the longest such streak in the NFL this season.





Of course, just because Kamara can put an entire team on his back week after week doesn't mean that he should -- history tells us players who maintain a workload like his for too long eventually become less effective and more susceptible to injury. Hopefully the foot injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday isn't a sign of trouble to come. Luckily for Kamara (and the Saints), his burden should get a bit lighter once Thomas and Sanders return to action (which could happen as soon as Week 9), with Kamara's snap percentage easing down to the mid-60s.