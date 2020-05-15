Six best NFL offseasons of 2020: Dolphins, Cardinals in strong shape

John Elway has taken plenty of grief over the Broncos reaching three-plus consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1972. There is a good chance the skid will come to an end in 2020. First, Elway and head coach Vic Fangio added two quality coaches in offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, who will help put QB Drew Lock in position to succeed in Year 2. Then, Elway radically improved the offense around Lock. Signing Melvin Gordon to pair with Phillip Lindsay gives the Broncos one of the NFL's more formidable 1-2 punches at running back, while ascendant young receiver Courtland Sutton was given a boost with the draft selection of Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler -- that was the first time in franchise history that Denver drafted receivers with its only first- and second-round picks. Meanwhile, the shaky offensive line was bolstered by the free agency signings of Graham Glasgow and the third-round selection of Lloyd Cushenberry. Elway didn't ignore the defense, either, trading for A.J. Bouye and five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, then selecting cornerback Michael Ojemudia in Round 3. The Broncos aren't quite ready to catch the Chiefs yet, but the gap between the two AFC West rivals should be much smaller than it was in 2019.