Jaguars agree to trade CB A.J. Bouye to Broncos

Financially, this makes plenty of sense. Bouye carried a cap number of $15.4 million in 2020, and with the Jaguars owning just $21.4 million in projected cap space (per Over The Cap) before accounting for Ngakoue's impending tag number, it was time to create some room on Jacksonville's books. That meant either cutting Bouye for a net savings of over $11 million, or shipping him out for an asset in return. A fourth-round pick is worthwhile, considering they might have said goodbye for nothing at all.