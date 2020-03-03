Around the NFL

Jaguars agree to trade CB A.J. Bouye to Broncos

Published: Mar 03, 2020 at 07:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jacksonville's offseason is just starting to heat up.

A day after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jaguarsplan to use the franchise tag on edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville has agreed to send cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Jacksonville will receive a 2020 fourth-round selection in return in the cap-space clearing move, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the deal.

Bouye arrived as a laudable free-agent signing in 2017, pairing with Jalen Ramsey to become one of the league's most exciting young cornerback tandems. Both played well but are now gone, as Ramsey forced his way out to Los Angeles via trade during the 2019 season and Bouye will soon experience the same form of western departure.

Ramsey reacted to the news with two tweets:

Financially, this makes plenty of sense. Bouye carried a cap number of $15.4 million in 2020, and with the Jaguars owning just $21.4 million in projected cap space (per Over The Cap) before accounting for Ngakoue's impending tag number, it was time to create some room on Jacksonville's books. That meant either cutting Bouye for a net savings of over $11 million, or shipping him out for an asset in return. A fourth-round pick is worthwhile, considering they might have said goodbye for nothing at all.

From Denver's perspective, this could be a strong signal that Chris Harris Jr.'s time in Denver is finished. The 30-year-old is headed to free agency after striking a new one-year deal in 2019, and it appears as if Bouye will be his replacement. Denver has the space -- $70 million in projected room -- to take on Bouye's contract, which will account for about the same cap number in 2021 as well.

At 28 years old, it's an ideal contract for the Broncos to carry for a player who will be expected to be a key piece of their defense. For a fourth-round pick in April's draft, that's a good deal for both sides.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is leaving Los Angeles for the Panthers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team announced later in the day that they had agreed to terms with Brown.

news

Matthew Slater returning for 16th season with Patriots

Matthew Slater is giving it another go in New England. The longtime special teams ace is returning for a 16th NFL season with the Patriots, the team announced Friday.

news

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

Derek Carr's free agency tour is set to begin in New York with a visit with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders finalizing deal to hire Eric Bieniemy as new offensive coordinator

Just days after celebrating his second Super Bowl triumph, longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is likely heading to Washington to assume the same role with the Commanders.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance clears up Titans rumors after Ran Carthon post: 'I don't want to be anywhere else'

Trey Lance created a social media stir when he reposted the announcement that the Titans hired former 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be the team's general manager with three crossed-finger emojis.

news

Howie Roseman prioritizing Jalen Hurts extension, says Carson Wentz deal won't inform discussions

The Eagles are preparing to give Jalen Hurts a massive raise with a new contract at some point this offseason. Howie Roseman says he won't let the letdown of the Carson Wentz deal informed his thinking on Hurts' contract.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones agrees to reduced salary of $11 million for 2023 season

The Green Bay Packers and running back Aaron Jones have agreed to a reduced salary of $11 million for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

From Super Bowl Sunday to 'Saturday Night Live': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host late-night show

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro tight end, will host the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, the show announced Thursday night.

news

Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara on battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was indicted Thursday by a Clark County (Nevada) grand jury for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: 'We have a lot of good in-house options' for vacant OC, DC positions

Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl run, Nick Sirianni is need of replacing OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, and Eagles head coach believes there are suitable replacements in-house.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants to build around 'elite' QB Kyler Murray in Arizona

A new era has begun in Arizona and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke on Thursday about why he believed new coach Jonathan Gannon was the right person for the job, especially to help quarterback Kyler Murray grow. Gannon called Murray a "problem" from the eyes of a defensive coordinator.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE