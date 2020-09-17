Seven NFL players who will rebound from Week 1 stumbles

We all know Tom won't be able to beat time forever. And it was disconcerting to see Brady on Sunday become the first quarterback to throw pick-sixes in three consecutive games since Matt Schaub and Blaine Gabbert in 2013. But Brady has also shown us repeatedly that it is a mistake to write him off -- and I believe he's going to teach us all the same lesson again this season. While the 43-year-old wasn't as sharp in the loss to the Saints as we've seen him be over the years, let's consider some mitigating factors. First, his top receiver, Mike Evans, was a shell of himself because of a hamstring injury. Brady's left tackle, Donovan Smith, struggled mightily at times against Saints defender Cam Jordan. And multiple mistakes made by special teams and the defense cost Tampa points and penalty yards.





Expect Brady to bounce back quickly in Week 2. For his first home game in Tampa, he'll get to face a Panthers defense that failed to sack or hit Derek Carr last Sunday, and which is paper thin at cornerback because of injury.