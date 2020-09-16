Around the NFL

49ers placing CB Richard Sherman (calf) on IR 

Published: Sep 16, 2020 at 11:33 AM
The San Francisco 49ers continue to deal with the injury bug.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that star corner Richard Sherman is being placed on injured reserve, per sources informed of the situation. Sherman is dealing with a calf strain, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Placing Sherm on IR will sideline the corner for at least three weeks.

The injury news comes seemingly out of left field after Sherman played 74 of 78 snaps in Sunday's loss to Arizona, per Next Gen Stats. While the Niners have been dealing with a plethora of injuries, particularly on offense, Sherman wasn't one mentioned after the game by coach Kyle Shanahan or subsequent pressers.

Coming off a second-team All-Pro season in 2019, Sherman's injury is a big blow to a 49ers defense that relies on the corner to wipe out one side of the field. The 32-year-old surrendered just one catch on two targets for nine yards in Sunday's loss, per Pro Football Focus.

The Pro Bowl corner will miss games against the Jets, Giants and Eagles before he's eligible to return. The Niners hope they can weather the storm without their top CB for those three tilts as they attempt to stay in striking distance in the most difficult division in the NFL.

