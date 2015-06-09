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Seahawks to re-sign QB Tarvaris Jackson

Published: Jun 09, 2015 at 09:38 AM
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Marc Sessler

Tarvaris Jackson is back in the fold with the Seattle Seahawks.

The team has agreed to terms with the veteran quarterback, the Seahawks announced Tuesday.

Jackson spent the past two seasons in Seattle as the trusted backup to starter Russell Wilson.

With only R.J. Archer on the roster behind Wilson, the Seahawks hoped all along to bring back Jackson, who has thrown just 14 passes over the past two campaigns.

Jackson also started 14 games for coach Pete Carroll in 2011 after spending his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The nine-year veteran met with the Dolphins this offseason, too, but it always felt like T-Jax was bound to come home.

Seattle isn't finished hammering out quarterback contracts with Wilson's extension still in the hopper. The Seahawks signal-caller said last week that he is prepared to play the year under his current deal, but Seattle's rabid fan base shouldn't fret over Wilson's future. There's no way the 'Hawks will allow him to walk out the door.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the best available free agents and the guys play another edition of What's more likely. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

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