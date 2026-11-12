Safety Amani Hooker ecstatic to join AFC contender Bills after trade: 'It's amazing'

In hindsight, Amani Hooker's big day in Week 8 was the final piece of evidence needed to get him a new job with a contender.

Well, it looks that way on paper, at least. Hooker's three-interception outing in Tennessee's narrow loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 1 was ultimately his final game in a Titans uniform after the Buffalo Bills acquired the safety via trade ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The deal fills a need for the Bills and recoups quality draft capital (a 2027 second-rounder) for the rebuilding Titans, but also presents Hooker with a new challenge: get up to speed as quickly as possible with your new, title-chasing team.

"At the end of the day, it's football," Hooker said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "Every team runs Cover 4. Every team runs Cover 2 and Cover 3. So it's really just about terminology and what they call different things and how they play certain looks.

"I'm going to play on Sunday. I'll be ready to go."