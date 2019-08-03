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Roundup: Andrew Luck will miss next 3 Colts' practices

Published: Aug 03, 2019 at 04:08 AM

After watching their options diminish thanks to injuries and suspensions, the Minnesota Vikings intend to sign free agent cornerback Bene' Benwikere, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Benwikere, who was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round in 2014, is expected to have the chance to contribute with second-year corners Mike Hughes (ACL) and Holton Hill (suspension) out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

The Vikings are still expected to have Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes line up across from opposing receivers once the season kicks off but, outside of those two and Mackensie Alexander, who played in 15 games for the Vikes in 2018, there isn't much depth to speak of.

Benwikere, 27, appeared in 15 combined games last season (11 with the Cardinals, 4 with the Raiders) and contributed 54 tackles, four pass deflections and an interception. The San Jose State product played three seasons in Carolina to begin his career before a one-year run with the Cowboys.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings decided to waive rookie CB Terrence Alexander.

Here's other NFL news we're monitoring Saturday:

  1. According to NFL Network's Stacy Dales, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (calf) missed his fourth straight practice as he continues to heal.

Following Saturday's practice, Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed Luck's absence and said it will continue and the QB is slated to miss the next three days of practices.

The Colts also announced the signing of tight end Zach Conque and, in a corresponding move, the team waived-injured TE Billy Brown.

On Friday, the Colts placed running back Spencer Ware on the active/physically unable to perform list. On Saturday, Rapoport reports Ware is having ankle surgery, which has a recovery period of five-six weeks, and with an injury settlement the back could play again this season for someone and he plans on doing so.

  1. Philadelphia Eagles starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill left Saturday's practice with a knee injury and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports he suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain, according to sources. Garafolo said Grugier-Hill is likely to miss some time in the regular season, but should be back relatively early.

It's a tough blow for the emerging Grugier-Hill, who had 10 starts in 2018, his third season, and 45 tackles.

  1. New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (undisclosed reason) is back on the field after missing four straight days of practice, according to Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Advocate. Murray is in his first year in New Orleans after playing with the Raiders for his first three years and the Vikings for his last two.
  1. Cowboys guard Zack Martin, who had an MRI on his back, is believed to have suffered just a minor ailment, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team feels good about his status but will continue to monitor it, Rapoport added.

According to USA Today reporter Luke Johnson, coach Sean Payton announced that the team signed RB Jacquizz Rodgers and waived RB Rob Kelley.

  1. New York Jets beat reporter Brian Costello reported that offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) not practicing after sustaining injury yesterday.
  1. Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones (right foot) sported a walking boot and was held out out of practice, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. Jones, 31, has made two Pro Bowls (2015, 2017) during his nine-year career.
  1. The Chicago Bears waived/injured defensive back Josh Simmons and sign receiver Joe Walker.
  1. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported that the San Francisco 49ers are signing receiver Chris Thompson. An undrafted prospect out of Florida in 2017, Thompson played a season with the Texans before being waived in August 2018. He also had a brief stint with the AAF's Orlando Apollos.
  1. The Washington Redskins have activated linebacker Jordan Brailford from the PUP list.
  1. The Oakland Raiders announced the addition of running back Mack Brown. Brown, 27, went undrafted out of Florida in 2015 and went onto sign with the Redskins in July 2015. He played in Washington for two seasons before being waived three games into his third season with the team. The Vikings claimed him off waivers in October 2017 and he appeared in one game that season before eventually being released in September 2018.
  1. The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle and also waived CB Jermaine Ponder.
  1. In order to make room for RB Theo Riddick, the Denver Broncos have placed DL Billy Winn, a 2012 sixth-round pick, on injured reserve, 9News' Mike Klis reports.
  1. Browns running back Kareem Hunt (groin) has been cleared to practice for the first time in training camp, according to Mary Kay Cabot with the Cleveland.com
  1. The Atlanta Falcons are signing quarterback Matt Simms after Kurt Benkert suffered a toe injury during the HOF game, Garafolo reported. Benkert was pushing Matt Schaub for the backup job.
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